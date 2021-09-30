StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure investment company 3i Infrastructure said it had seen 'strong' portfolio performance as most companies had met or exceeded its income expectations in the first half of the year.
For the period from 1 April 2021 to 29 September 2021, income and non-income cash was in line with expectations at £56 million, up from £48 million last year.
The sale of Oystercatcher's European terminals at an attractive price increased Oystercatcher's unrealised money multiple rose to 2.8x and unrealised IRR to 13.5% over the company's 14 year investment period.
The company said it was on track to deliver its dividend target for the year ending 31 March 2022 of 10.45 pence per share, a year-on-year increase of 6.6%.
