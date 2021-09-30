StockMarketWire.com - Real estate company CLS said it had secured two leases at its assets in Munich and Hamburg.
The City of Hamburg had taken 45,025 sq. ft of space at Nagelsweg 37-39 on a 15-year lease.
The building would house several departments of the City of Hamburg's building authorities with occupation expected in Q2 2022.
The second lease was for 23,950 sq. ft for a 5-year lease at Lochhamer Schlag 1 in Grafelfing, near Munich, with healthcare group Future GmbH.
Future intends to move into the property in Q4 2021.
The new tenants had taken 68,975 sq. ft (6,408 sqm) of space across the two buildings, both of which have been let above estimated rental value.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
