StockMarketWire.com - Private equity group 3i said that David Hutchison, currently senior independent director and chairman of 3i's Valuations Committee, would become non-executive chairman.

David Hutchison would take up the role following the announcement of the company's half-year results, which was expected on 11 November 2021.

On 13 May 2021, Simon Thompson announced that he would not seek re-election as chairman.

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com