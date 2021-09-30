StockMarketWire.com - Private equity group 3i said that David Hutchison, currently senior independent director and chairman of 3i's Valuations Committee, would become non-executive chairman.
David Hutchison would take up the role following the announcement of the company's half-year results, which was expected on 11 November 2021.
On 13 May 2021, Simon Thompson announced that he would not seek re-election as chairman.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
