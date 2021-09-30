StockMarketWire.com - Fashion retailer Boohoo downgraded its outlook on full-year performance after reporting a lower first-half profit as the pandemic-led boost to sales waned, return rates increased and costs remained elevated.
Full year sales were now expected between 20% and 25%, compared with a previous estimate of 25%.
Adjusted margin for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, was now expected to be between 9% and 9.5%, compared with a previous range of 9.5% to 10%,
The company said international shipping costs have increased by £26 million, from rates two years ago, due 'to the effects of the pandemic on airfreight capacity and pricing.'
For the six months ended 31 August 2021, pre-tax fell to £24.6 million from £68.1 million year-on-year, while revenue grew 20% to £976 million.
The company flagged several headwinds on performance in Q2 including UK 'returns rates returning to pre-pandemic levels, physical stores reopening, consumer uncertainty in markets.'
Looking ahead, the company said elevated short-term cost headwinds experienced in the first half were expected to continue in H2 alongside recent freight inflation in its supply chain and wage inflation within its distribution centres.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
