StockMarketWire.com - Live Company said it had signed a new contract with Bradford BID for Animal Paradise.
'Bricklive Animal Paradise consists of lions, elephants and a giant panda and will be installed on 4 March 2022 and be open to the public from 5 March to 13 March.' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
