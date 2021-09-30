StockMarketWire.com - Mobile content and data intelligence company Mobile Streams said its September's subscriber numbers in Mexico were 251% above target, amid a strong take up.
The company also said its liveScores service would be going live in Argentina from 1 October.
The service will be marketed under the name NacionPelota.
'This launch into a new market marks a further step forward in the Company's revenue generation strategy and we will be updating the market on Argentina take up when appropriate,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.