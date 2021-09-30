StockMarketWire.com - Mobile content and data intelligence company Mobile Streams said its September's subscriber numbers in Mexico were 251% above target, amid a strong take up.

The company also said its liveScores service would be going live in Argentina from 1 October.

The service will be marketed under the name NacionPelota.

'This launch into a new market marks a further step forward in the Company's revenue generation strategy and we will be updating the market on Argentina take up when appropriate,' the company said.






