StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 started Thursday 0.6% higher at 7,150.63, reaching its highest levels since early September, after data showed UK GDP expanded more than initially estimated in the second quarter.
Alcoholic drinks maker Diageo gained 2.7% to £36.57 as it reported a 'strong' start to its new fiscal year, owing to sales momentum amid a continued recovery in on-trade following the reopening of bars, restaurants.
Fashion retailer Boohoo downgraded its outlook on full-year performance after reporting a lower first-half profit as the pandemic-led boost to sales waned, return rates increased and costs remained elevated. Its shares fell 9.8% to 231p.
Virgin Money fell 1.6% to 209.8p as it said it raised its forecast for restructuring charges amid plans to accelerate store closures, and restructure its offices to further accommodate flexible working patterns.
Infrastructure investment company 3i Infrastructure said it had seen 'strong' portfolio performance as most companies had met or exceeded its income expectations in the first half of the year. Its shares were up 1.1% at £12.89.
Mobile content and data intelligence company Mobile Streams said its September's subscriber numbers in Mexico were 251% above target, amid a strong take up. It advanced 3.2% to 0.65p.
Remote meetings software company LoopUp said it had raised approximately £8.85 million from a discounted equity placing. It fell 33.8% to 24.5p.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
