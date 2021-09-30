StockMarketWire.com - Upstream energy company Echo Energy reported narrower losses in the first half of the year as rising gas prices and cost-cutting measures boosted performance.
For the six months ended 30 June 2021, pre-tax losses narrowed to $1.3 million from $5.7 million year-on-year as revenue increase of 5% $5.9 million.
Cost of sales fell 33% in H1 2021 compared to equivalent period in H1 2020.
'Strong domestic gas prices supported enhanced cashflow generation with a 28% increase in gas price compared to same period a year ago with premium gas prices only coming into effect in last two months of the period,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
