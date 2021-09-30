StockMarketWire.com - biopharmaceutical company Avacta reported wider losses in the first half of the year as a rise in research costs offset revenue growth.
For the period ended 30th June 2021, pre-tax losses widened to £11.4 million from £8.2 million year-on-year, while revenue increased to £2.3 million from £1.8 million.
Research costs rose to £6.3 million from £3.6 million.
'In the next 12 months we expect to see further strong progress in both divisions and anticipate several significant value inflection points to be achieved,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
