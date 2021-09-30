StockMarketWire.com - Music company Napster reported wider first-half losses as a jump in costs offset a sharp increase in revenue growth.

For the period 29 December 2020 to 30 June 2021, pre-tax losses widened to £15.8 million from £10.7 million year-on-year, while revenue jumped to £32.9 million from £0.2 million.

Cost of sales were £24.6 million, up from £1.3 million.

Monthly global streams increased by 18% on H1 2020.



