StockMarketWire.com - Music company Napster reported wider first-half losses as a jump in costs offset a sharp increase in revenue growth.
For the period 29 December 2020 to 30 June 2021, pre-tax losses widened to £15.8 million from £10.7 million year-on-year, while revenue jumped to £32.9 million from £0.2 million.
Cost of sales were £24.6 million, up from £1.3 million.
Monthly global streams increased by 18% on H1 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.