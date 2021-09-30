StockMarketWire.com - APQ Global reported pre-tax losses of $4.7 million, improved from $46 million last year, as a recovery in markets from the pandemic narrowed losses in its portfolio.

For the six months ended 30 June, net loss on financial assets narrowed to $4.1 million from $58.7 million year-on-year.

A loss per share in the first half of the year of $0.06001, was up from $0.59821 as net assets slipped.

The book value at 30 June 2021 stood at $26.57 million, a decrease of $4.67 million from $31.24 million.



