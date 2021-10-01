Interim Result
05/10/2021 Inspiration Healthcare Group PLC (IHC)
06/10/2021 Topps Tiles PLC (TPT)
06/10/2021 Allied Minds PLC (ALM)
08/10/2021 Brown (N) Group PLC (BWNG)
12/10/2021 Onthemarket PLC (OTMP)
13/10/2021 Sanderson Design Group PLC (SDG)
13/10/2021 Angling Direct PLC (ANG)
14/10/2021 Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
14/10/2021 Hurricane Energy PLC (HUR)
14/10/2021 Hays PLC (HAS)
18/10/2021 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)
20/10/2021 Activeops PLC (AOM)
20/10/2021 Segro PLC (SGRO)
21/10/2021 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
21/10/2021 South32 Limited (S32)
21/10/2021 Spectris PLC (SXS)
21/10/2021 Barclays PLC (BARC)
Final Result
04/10/2021 Quadrise Fuels International PLC (QFI)
04/10/2021 James Halstead PLC (JHD)
05/10/2021 Sthree PLC (STEM)
05/10/2021 Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF)
05/10/2021 Amte Power PLC (AMTE)
06/10/2021 Netcall PLC (NET)
07/10/2021 Eenergy Group PLC (EAAS)
07/10/2021 Volution Group PLC (FAN)
12/10/2021 Yougov PLC (YOU)
12/10/2021 Maestrano Group PLC (MNO)
12/10/2021 Dx (Group) PLC (DX.)
13/10/2021 (OCTP)
13/10/2021 Applied Graphene Materials PLC (AGM)
14/10/2021 Dx (Group) PLC (DX.)
18/10/2021 Tristel PLC (TSTL)
21/10/2021 Renishaw PLC (RSW)
AGM / EGM
04/10/2021 Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC (ULE)
05/10/2021 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (MRW)
05/10/2021 Prospex Energy PLC (PXEN)
07/10/2021 Tavistock Investments PLC (TAVI)
07/10/2021 Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL)
07/10/2021 Anemoi International Ltd Ord Npv Di (AMOI)
07/10/2021 Norish PLC (NSH)
08/10/2021 Baker Steel Resources Trust Limited (BSRT)
11/10/2021 St Peter Port Capital (SPPC)
12/10/2021 City of London Group PLC (CIN)
12/10/2021 Clipper Logistics PLC (CLG)
13/10/2021 Barratt Developments PLC (BDEV)
14/10/2021 Rank Group PLC (RNK)
14/10/2021 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)
14/10/2021 Sabien Technology Group PLC (SNT)
15/10/2021 Kropz PLC (KRPZ)
15/10/2021 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)
15/10/2021 Tungsten Corporation PLC (TUNG)
15/10/2021 Loungers PLC (LGRS)
15/10/2021 Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM)
18/10/2021 M&C Saatchi PLC (SAA)
18/10/2021 Northbridge Industrial Services PLC (NBI)
18/10/2021 Novacyt S.A. (NCYT)
19/10/2021 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (MRW)
19/10/2021 Mcbride PLC (MCB)
20/10/2021 Tufton Oceanic Assets Ltd (SHIP)
20/10/2021 Summerway Capital Plc Ord 1p (SWC)
20/10/2021 Byotrol PLC (BYOT)
20/10/2021 Real Good Food PLC (RGD)
21/10/2021 Vr Education Holdings PLC (VRE)
21/10/2021 Alumasc Group PLC (ALU)
21/10/2021 Time Finance PLC (TIME)
Trading Statement
06/10/2021 Sirius Real Estate LD (SRE)
15/10/2021 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)
21/10/2021 (PBEE)
21/10/2021 Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO)
Ex-Dividend
06/10/2021 Savills PLC (SVS)
07/10/2021 Murray International Trust PLC (MYI)
07/10/2021 North American Income Trust (The) PLC (NAIT)
07/10/2021 Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC (SCF)
07/10/2021 Merchants Trust PLC (MRCH)
07/10/2021 Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (MNP)
07/10/2021 Mears Group PLC (MER)
07/10/2021 Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS)
07/10/2021 Medica Group PLC (MGP)
07/10/2021 Shires Income PLC (SHRS)
07/10/2021 Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust PLC (SLS)
07/10/2021 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)
07/10/2021 Vistry Group PLC (VTY)
07/10/2021 Weir Group PLC (WEIR)
07/10/2021 Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC (TIGT)
07/10/2021 Synthomer PLC (SYNT)
07/10/2021 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)
07/10/2021 Spectris PLC (SXS)
07/10/2021 Manolete Partners PLC (MANO)
07/10/2021 Learning Technologies Group PLC (LTG)
07/10/2021 Bmo UK High Income Trust PLC (BHI)
07/10/2021 Bodycote PLC (BOY)
07/10/2021 Bmo Private Equity Trust PLC (BPET)
07/10/2021 Barr (A.G.) PLC (BAG)
07/10/2021 Aviva PLC (AV.)
07/10/2021 Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA)
07/10/2021 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)
07/10/2021 Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (ASCI)
07/10/2021 Centaur Media PLC (CAU)
07/10/2021 City Of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG)
07/10/2021 Hunting PLC (HTG)
07/10/2021 Intertek Group PLC (ITRK)
07/10/2021 Kingfisher PLC (KGF)
07/10/2021 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)
07/10/2021 Finsbury Food Group PLC (FIF)
07/10/2021 Diageo PLC (DGE)
07/10/2021 Emis Group PLC (EMIS)
07/10/2021 F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT)
07/10/2021 Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited (ALAI)
