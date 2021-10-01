StockMarketWire.com -

CA

01/10/2021 13:30 GDP
01/10/2021 14:30 manufacturing PMI


CH

01/10/2021 08:30 procure.ch PMI


DE

01/10/2021 07:00 retail trade
01/10/2021 08:55 manufacturing PMI


ES

01/10/2021 08:15 manufacturing PMI


EU

01/10/2021 09:00 eurozone manufacturing PMI
01/10/2021 10:00 flash estimate euro area inflation


FR

01/10/2021 08:50 manufacturing PMI


IE

01/10/2021 01:01 manufacturing PMI


IT

01/10/2021 08:45 manufacturing PMI


JP

01/10/2021 00:30 labour force survey
01/10/2021 00:50 BoJ summary of opinions
01/10/2021 00:50 Tankan summary & outline
01/10/2021 01:30 manufacturing PMI
01/10/2021 06:00 auto sales
01/10/2021 06:00 consumer confidence survey


UK

01/10/2021 09:30 manufacturing PMI


US

01/10/2021 14:45 manufacturing PMI
01/10/2021 15:00 ISM manufacturing PMI
01/10/2021 21:00 domestic auto industry sales

