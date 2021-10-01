StockMarketWire.com - ConvaTec said it had priced an offering of $500 million senior notes due 2029 to be issued by 180 Medical, Inc.

The notes would bear interest at a rate of 3.875% per annum and be issued at a price of 100% of the nominal amount.

The issuance and settlement of the notes was expected to occur on October 7, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The company intended to use the proceeds from the offering of the notes to pay down debt.




