StockMarketWire.com - Pub chain J D Wetherspoon reported wider annual losses as the pandemic-impact including lockdowns weighed revenue growth.
For the 52 weeks ended 25 July, pre-tax losses widened to £154.7 million from £34.1 million year-on-year as revenue fell 38.8% to £154.7 million.
Like-for-like sales in the first nine weeks of the current financial year were 8.7% lower than the same weeks in August and September 2019, before the pandemic started.
The operating margin, before exceptional items, was -13.6%, compared with 0.6% a year earlier.
No interim dividend was paid in March 2021. The board is not proposing a final dividend payment for the year. There were no share buybacks in the financial year.
'Wetherspoon is cautiously optimistic about the outcome for the financial year, on the basis that there is no further resort to lockdowns or onerous restrictions,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.