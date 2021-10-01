StockMarketWire.com - Information services provider Euromoney Institutional Investor upgraded its guidance, expecting annual adjusted pre-tax profit to be 'significantly' ahead of analysts' expectations.
Analyst consensus of adjusted pre-tax profit is £57.5 million for the year ending 30 September 2021.
'This reflects continuing strong growth in subscriptions in pricing, data & market intelligence, especially people intelligence, and the continuing turnaround in asset management.
'In events, we have performed in line with our expectations at Q3. Other revenues, which includes research and thought leadership, also continued to perform strongly,' it added.
