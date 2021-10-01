StockMarketWire.com - Digital services business Capita said it had agreed to sell its secure solutions and services business to NEC Software Solutions for about £62 million.
Earlier this year, Capita said it would target £700 million of proceeds from disposals non-core businesses in 2021 and the first half of 2022.
Adding the expected proceeds from this disposal to the amount that Capita has already raised would bring the total proceeds to circa £600 million, the company said.
The sale of SSS, a provider of software solutions and managed services to the emergency services and justice sectors, is subject to relevant approvals including customers and regulators.
