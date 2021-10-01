StockMarketWire.com - Wealth and asset management business Mattioli Woods said it had appointed David Kiddie as chairman, succeeding Joanne Lake.
Kiddie is expected to take up the role by no later than 21 January 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.