StockMarketWire.com - Sanitising solutions company Byotrol said it had completed the sale in the Americas of its antimicrobial surface spray to its existing licensee, Integrated Resources for $1.4 million.
Under the agreement, Byotrol would sell all the rights to the formulation in the Americas, including registrations and patent rights, in return for US$1.4m in total, paid over a maximum of two years, with the first payment already made.
Three years of royalty on all IRI sales was also included in the deal, and further payments would follow should IRI onward sell the formulation within 3 years.
'Simultaneous with this sale, Byotrol has entered into a preliminary three-way agreement with IRI and a significant US distribution company to register with EPA [Environmental Protection Agency] and then sell the Formulation into US Professional markets,' the company said.
Should formal registration be achieved, sales by IRI to USCo will accrue additional royalties to Byotrol.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.