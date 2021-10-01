StockMarketWire.com - Cell-based therapeutics company ReNeuron said it had received regulatory approval to resume its phase 2a trial evaluations for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa, an inherited, degenerative eye disease.
Recruitment for the study has resumed, with two patients scheduled to be treated in October and all remaining patients expected to be treated by the end of 2021.
'Given this, the Company now expects to present early efficacy data on the expansion cohort in Q1 2022 and remains on track for advancing the programme into the next clinical trial by the end of 2022,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
