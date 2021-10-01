StockMarketWire.com - Building products company said that Gatic, part of the group's Water management division, had been awarded a number of new contracts, in excess of £3.5 million, in the Middle East and Far East.
'These contracts are for the supply of Gatic access and drainage products for a number of projects, including further Gatic access covers for the third runway at Chek Lap Kok airport in Hong Kong, Gatic access cover sales to Doha, Qatar, and Gatic Slotdrain sales to the South Harbour Expansion in Manila, the Philippines,' the company said.
'Supply has already commenced, and these contracts are expected to be delivered over the next 12 months.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
