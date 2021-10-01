StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 started October in sorry fashion, falling 1% to 7,017.75 after a weak session on Wall Street and downbeat data from Asian factories.

Pub chain J D Wetherspoon fell 1.3% to £10.30 as it reported wider annual losses as the pandemic-impact including lockdowns weighed revenue growth.

For the 52 weeks ended 25 July, pre-tax losses widened to £154.7 million from £34.1 million year-on-year as revenue fell 38.8% to £154.7 million.

Online electrical retailer AO World fell 17.9% to 178.5p as it said it expected profit to be 'heavily weighed' toward the second half of the year after reporting that first-half sales were weighed down by supply chain issues. Information services provider Euromoney Institutional Investor upgraded its guidance, expecting annual adjusted pre-tax profit to be 'significantly' ahead of analysts' expectations. Its shares perked up 2.6% to £10.42.

Convenience foods maker Greencore fell 3.1% to 136.8p despite upgrading its outlook on adjusted operating profit after reporting stronger fourth quarter performance.

FY21 adjusted operating profit outturn was expected toward the upper end of previous guidance of between £36 million and £40 million, the company said.

Digital services business Capita fell 1.1% to 50.4p as it said it had agreed to sell its secure solutions and services business to NEC Software Solutions for about £62 million.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com