StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company N4 Pharma said it had been granted a patent in Europe for Nuvec specifically in respect of its composition, particulate materials and methods for making the particulate materials.
This patent added to existing grants in Australia and Japan.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.