StockMarketWire.com - Symphony International said it had invested in Meesho, India-based internet commerce platform for the unorganized seller market, based in Bangalore.
The US$570 million round was led by Fidelity Management & Research Company and B Capital Group.
Alongside Symphony, who invested in the Series F raise through Good Capital, the round was also participated in by existing investors of Meesho, including Facebook, Prosus Ventures, and Softbank Vision Fund 2.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
