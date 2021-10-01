StockMarketWire.com - Symphony International said it had invested in Meesho, India-based internet commerce platform for the unorganized seller market, based in Bangalore.

The US$570 million round was led by Fidelity Management & Research Company and B Capital Group.

Alongside Symphony, who invested in the Series F raise through Good Capital, the round was also participated in by existing investors of Meesho, including Facebook, Prosus Ventures, and Softbank Vision Fund 2.






