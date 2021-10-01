StockMarketWire.com - Burford Capital (BUR) is a finance firm providing litigation finance, insurance and risk transfer, law firm lending, corporate intelligence and judgment enforcement, and a wide range of investment activities.

The Shares and AJ Bell Media evening event webinar is an opportunity for senior board directors to make a presentation about their company and update existing & potential investors on their business plans. Investors will have the chance to discover investment opportunities and get to know the companies better by asking questions online after the presentations



Sponsored by: AJ Bell Youinvest

Shareholders and potential investors can register to join the webinar for free at:

https://www.sharesmagazine.co.uk/events/event/shares-investor-webinar-051021


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com