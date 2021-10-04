StockMarketWire.com - Property investor Segro said it had completed a an asset swap with Schroders.
The deal involved Segro acquiring from Schroders a 256,000 square foot urban warehouse estate in West London for £140 million.
Schroders, meanwhile, had acquired from Segro a portfolio of UK big-box and urban assets totalling 880,000 square feet for £205 million.
The balance of £65 million had been paid by Schroders to Segro.
