StockMarketWire.com - Online contracts-for-difference broker Plus500 upgraded its annual revenue and earnings forecasts, citing persistent demand despite calmer market conditions.
Revenue and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the year through December were now expected to be ahead of analysts' consensus forecasts, the company said.
It delivered the upgrade, even while noting that analysts' forecasts were recently increased following its first-half results.
'The company delivered further positive momentum during the third quarter of 2021, despite more stable market conditions when compared to recent quarters,' Plus500 said. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
