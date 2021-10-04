StockMarketWire.com - Power utility National Grid said regulators in Massachusetts had approved a new five-year rate plan.
The company said the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities had issued its rate case order for its gas business in the state after it made a rate filing last November.
The new rates became effective 1 October and include an allowed return on equity of 9.7% on an equity ratio of 53% and a revenue increase of $72 million.
National Grid said the order included a new performance-based rate mechanism , similar to that agreed for its Massachusetts electric business in 2019.
'The mechanism will fund both capital and operational expenditure across the duration of the rate plan, ensuring inflation is factored into the cost base,' it said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.