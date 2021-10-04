StockMarketWire.com - Low-cost carrier Wizz Air flew 91% more passengers in September compared to the same month last year.
Passenger volumes for the month of September amounted to 2,998,797, up from 1,567,836 in September 2020.
Capacity grew 58% and load factor rose 13.8 percentage points to 78.4%.
