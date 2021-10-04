StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said its breast cancer drug had been granted breakthrough therapy designation in the US.

The Food and Drug Administration granted breakthrough therapy designation, or BTD, based on data from the Destiny-breast03 phase 3 trial presented during the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress 2021.

'In Desinty-Breast03, Enhertu demonstrated a 72% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death compared to T-DM1 [trastuzumab emtansine],' the company said.

'This is the second BTD for Enhertu in breast cancer and now brings the total number of BTDs to four for this medicine,' it added.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com