StockMarketWire.com - Safety product investor Marlowe said it had made to acquisitions for a combined cost of up to £84 million.
Marlowe said it was significantly advancing its digital offering by acquiring Vinci Legal, a regulatory compliance eLearning and software solution.
It also had acquired Hydro-X, a water treatment and air hygiene business.
Marlowe said the deals would up its run-rate revenues to around £325 million and run-rate adjusted earnings to around £57 million.
The consideration for both acquisitions was to be funded from cash and debt resources.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
