StockMarketWire.com - Safety product investor Marlowe said it had made to acquisitions for a combined cost of up to £84 million.

Marlowe said it was significantly advancing its digital offering by acquiring Vinci Legal, a regulatory compliance eLearning and software solution.

It also had acquired Hydro-X, a water treatment and air hygiene business.

Marlowe said the deals would up its run-rate revenues to around £325 million and run-rate adjusted earnings to around £57 million.

The consideration for both acquisitions was to be funded from cash and debt resources.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com