StockMarketWire.com - Equipment rental group Vp said its revenue was running at 96% of pre-Covid levels.
'The group is trading well and in line with the boards' expectations,' it said in a trading update.
The company added that it was making 'excellent progress' despite some market sectors not yet being back to historic levels of demand.
'Supported by the group's strong financial position, our businesses are in excellent shape to capitalise on further opportunities both in the UK and international markets,' Vp said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
