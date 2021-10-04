StockMarketWire.com - Media platform Future upgraded its outlook on full-year performance as continued momentum in digital advertising offset the impact of strong comparators on audience growth.
Full-year adjusted operating profit was expected to be at the top end of market expectations.
The consensus range for adjusted operating profit for the year ending 30 September 2021 was £183.5 million to £193.6 million.
The company also reported that Rachel Addison would stand down from her position as chief financial officer from 31 October 2021.
Addison would be succeeded by Penny Ladkin-Brand, currently the group's chief strategy officer.
