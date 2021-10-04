StockMarketWire.com - Cleaning company React said it had won a number of contracts, including one worth about £0.55 million from Fidelis to provide maintenance, cleaning and hygiene services within the education sector.

That contract had a total value of about £0.55 million during the initial contract term of three years, with the option of an additional three-year extension.

'The group has also won a number of smaller to medium sized contracts in the last few weeks,' it added.

Five of those were in contracted maintenance cleaning and hygiene services, all on three-year contract terms.

Other contract wins were related to securing framework agreements to provide specialist reactive cleaning in both the rail sector and housing associations.


