StockMarketWire.com - Telecommunications and mobile money services company Airtel Africa said Olusegun 'Segun' Ogunsanya, had begun his role as managing director and chief executive officer on 1 October 2021.

Ogunsanya was previously managing director and CEO of Airtel Nigeria and was responsible for the overall management of the operations in the company's largest market.




