StockMarketWire.com - Telecommunications and mobile money services company Airtel Africa said Olusegun 'Segun' Ogunsanya, had begun his role as managing director and chief executive officer on 1 October 2021.
Ogunsanya was previously managing director and CEO of Airtel Nigeria and was responsible for the overall management of the operations in the company's largest market.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.