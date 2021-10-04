StockMarketWire.com - Shipping group Taylor Maritime Investments said it had taken delivery of two geared bulk carriers that were committed for purchase following a July equity raise.

'These two ships are of well-known designs from respected Japanese yards and rate above average for their peer group in terms of carbon intensity,' the company said.

They increased its total delivered fleet to 21 vessels.

As announced on 3 September, both vessels were fixed on two-year charters to a global commodity group, at average annualized unlevered gross cash yields of over 20%.


