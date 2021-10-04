StockMarketWire.com - Gambling company Flutter Entertainment said it had appointed Amy Howe as chief executive of FanDuel.
Howe joined FanDuel in February 2021 as president with responsibility for leading the company's core commercial functions across its sportsbook, casino, racing, and daily Fantasy businesses. She was appointed interim CEO in July.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
