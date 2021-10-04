StockMarketWire.com - Customised electronics manufacturer DiscoverIE said it had sold its South African distribution business, Vertec Scientific SA for at least £1.25 million.
Vertec Scientific, part of the company's custom supply division, was an importer and supplier of medical equipment and related consumables in South Africa.
Under the terms of the deal, The company received upfront cash for the sale of ZAR 25 million (£1.25 million) before transaction costs and a deferred consideration of ZAR 20 million (£1.0 million) payable in cash over the next three years.
'The sale is subject to certain regulatory approvals which are expected to be received during the third quarter of the current financial year,' the company said.
