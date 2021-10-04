StockMarketWire.com - E-commerce technology group Samarkan said it had signed an agreement for the use of its Nomad Checkout cross-border technology product with Amorepacific in South Korea.
Amorepacific, listed on the Korea Stock Exchange, was one of the world's largest cosmetics companies with a current market capitalisation of over £7 billon.
Nomad Checkout would be deployed to a new direct-to-consumer e-ommerce site developed by Amorepacific to serve a Chinese base.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
