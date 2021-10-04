StockMarketWire.com - Food services group Compass said that Karen Witts had mutually agreed to step down as chief financial officer from 31 October 2021.

Brown, currently commercial director, had been appointed CFO Designate and would assume the role of CFO from 1 November 2021.

Palmer served as Interim CFO for a period from 2018 to 2019.




