StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Scotgold Resources said its Cononish gold and silver project in Scotland had produced 24% more gold concentrate in September compared to August.
Gold concentrate output in September had increased to 62 tonnes, up from 50 tonnes in August.
It was the second consecutive month where production revenues exceeded operational costs, the company said.
