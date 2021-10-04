StockMarketWire.com - Medical cannabis investor Seed Innovations said it had poured another £0.15 million into London-based South West Brands.
Seed Innovations said South West Brands was seeking to establish itself as a multi-brand consumer goods group developed specifically for the cannabidiol industry.
The investment was by way of a second 12-month, 8% convertible ;oan note as part of a funding round by South West Brands to raise £0.3 million.
The investment took the total amount invested by Seed in the company to date to £0.45 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
