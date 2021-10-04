StockMarketWire.com - Lithium development group Bradda Head Lithium said it had engaged drilling contractor Boart Longyear for a sonic drilling programme at the company's Wikieup project, located in the US, starting in the early fourth quarter.
'We are excited to start drilling at our Wikieup project, which is adjacent to Hawkstone's Big Sandy asset and has a resource of 32.5Mt at 1,850ppm Li,' the company said.
Bradda added that it was in the process of completing a drilling programme at its Burro Creek East asset where it had an inferred resource, with recent assay results demonstrating the potential for an increase in grade, tonnes and resource classification.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
