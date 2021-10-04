StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Oriole Resources reported 'excellent' drilling results from the Assaleyta and Hesdaba projects in Djibouti.
Oriole said it had an interest in Thani Stratex Djibouti, for which African Minerals Exploration & Development Fund III was funding exploration across a portfolio of gold projects in the East African Rift Valley.
Highlights included intersections of 17.37 metres grading 3.59 grams per tonne of gold at Assaleyta and 10.75 metres grading 26.27 grams per tonne of gold at Hesdaba.
'We are very encouraged to see continued success from the exploration programmes in Djibouti,' chief executive Tim Livesey said.
'These recently reported results confirm the opportunity for grading intersections of significant width, further de-risking this 'new frontier' project.'
"With the next tranche of investment about to be deployed, we are looking forward to reviewing the proposed exploration plan for the next phase of drilling, which we believe will move Djibouti a step closer to the development of a resource.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
