StockMarketWire.com - Property services company Fletcher King detailed plans to raise £547,276 through the placing of shares.
The company planned to conditionally place a total of 1,042,430 shares at a price of 52.5 pence per share.
Elliott Bernerd, the founder of Chelsfield, would be the ultimate beneficial owner of the placing shares.
