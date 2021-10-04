StockMarketWire.com - Budget carrier Ryanair said its September passenger volumes more than doubled as travel markets continue to recover as lockowns ease.
Passenger numbers in September jumped to 10.6 million, up from 5.2 million in September 2020.
The load factor increased to 81%, up from 71%.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
