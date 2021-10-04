StockMarketWire.com - Fresh cream cakes retailer Cake Box reported a jump in revenue following 'strong' online and store sales.
For the six months ended 30 September 2021, revenues increased 91% to £16.4 million
The company continued to see strong growth from its own online delivery channels, with franchisee online sales increasing 68% to £6.7 million in the first half.
The company opened 20 new franchise stores in the half, with the total number of stores at 30 September 2021 at 174, up from 139 last year.
Looking ahead, the company said it was 'confident' of making further progress over the second half and meeting full year expectations.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
