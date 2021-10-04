StockMarketWire.com - Development and construction group Etalon said it had launched sales at its project on Letnikovskaya Street in the Central Administrative Division of Moscow, Russia.

The multifunctional business-class complex - to be called Voxhall - is located in in close proximity to the Paveletskaya metro station.

'The multifunctional complex will offer residential and non-residential apartments in a variety of layouts, including with several terraces, spacious kitchens and master bedrooms, as well as windows facing in three cardinal directions,' the company said.

The company planned to complete the project in 2025.








