StockMarketWire.com - Construction materials distributor Saint-Gobain completed its acquisition of Raboni Normandie, a multi-specialist distributor of construction materials on the dynamic residential renovation and energy efficiency market in France.
Raboni Normandie had sales of approximately €30 million in 2020, around 12 points-of-sale, and more than 100 employees.
'These points-of-sale will enhance Point.P's geographical presence in Normandy, where it already has a network of 70 points-of-sale,' the company said.
'This acquisition therefore allows Saint-Gobain to strengthen its positions on the distribution market in France and enhance its offer to best meet the growing needs of tradespeople and their customers,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
