StockMarketWire.com - Base metal explorer Castillo Copper said preliminary due diligence on the Picasso lithium project, near Norseman in Western Australia, had verified multiple lithium surface occurrences.
A preliminary site visit by a geological consultant took numerous photographs and collected over 30 samples from within the tenure (east quadrant), which have been sent to the laboratory for analysis.
'The geologically consultant noted there was multiple occurrences of pegmatite outcropping within the tenure, with the potential to host lithium mineralisation, providing numerous targets for integrated exploration,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
